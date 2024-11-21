Broadridge announces enhancements to Tbricks

Broadridge (BR) announced enhancements to Tbricks, its multi-asset trading and market making solution. Broadridge’s latest Structured Products Market Making enhancements are set to transform global trading operations, enabling trading desks to quote hundreds of thousands of structured products across multiple markets and distribution channels simultaneously.
