Broadcom vs. ON Semiconductor: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Broadcom maintains a dominant position in artificial intelligence infrastructure and enterprise software with high net margins.

ON Semiconductor is a leader in power and sensing chips for the automotive sector and is expanding into edge AI.

Which semiconductor stock deserves a spot in your portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

As the world leans further into automation and data centers, choosing between Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) has become a classic debate for tech investors.

Broadcom provides networking chips, wireless connectivity, and infrastructure software used across cloud, enterprise, and data-center environments, while ON Semiconductor specializes in power management for the automotive and industrial sectors. This comparison examines their revenue growth, balance sheet health, and current valuations to help you navigate these two industry leaders.

The case for Broadcom

Broadcom designs and supplies a massive array of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for global organizations. The company focuses on high-end networking, wireless connectivity, and enterprise software that keeps large-scale cloud environments running smoothly. It supports a range of hyperscalers and equipment manufacturers, though it maintains high customer concentration with 40% of revenue coming from its top five end customers.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $63.9 billion, representing a growth rate of approximately 23.9% over the previous year. This expansion was accompanied by net income of roughly $23.1 billion, resulting in a net margin of close to 36.2%. Recent growth has been driven partly by demand for AI-related semiconductor solutions, including custom AI accelerators and AI networking products.

As of its November 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.8x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, where a lower number generally suggests less reliance on borrowed money. The current ratio, which compares short-term assets to liabilities, is approximately 1.7x, while free cash flow reached nearly $26.9 billion. Stock-based compensation represented roughly 27.5% of operating cash flow, which is worth noting because it is a non-cash add-back in the cash flow statement.

The case for ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor, often branded as onsemi, delivers intelligent power and sensing technologies primarily for the automotive and industrial markets. These chips are essential for electric vehicles and factory automation systems managed by its 26,000 employees across 19 manufacturing sites. In June 2026, ON Semiconductor agreed to acquire Synaptics in an all-stock deal valued at about $7 billion, aimed at expanding its exposure to physical AI and AI-enabled devices.

For FY 2025, revenue was nearly $6.0 billion, which reflected a decline of approximately 15.3% compared to the prior year. This drop contributed to a net income of roughly $121.0 million, yielding a net margin of close to 2.0% as the company worked through market shifts. The company remains highly dependent on the automotive sector, which accounts for about 51% of its total revenue.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio stands at approximately 4.5x, indicating a strong ability to cover short-term obligations. The debt-to-equity ratio was below 0.5x based on long-term debt and stockholders’ equity and the company generated free cash flow of nearly $1.4 billion. Free cash flow is the cash a company produces after paying for its operating costs and equipment upgrades.

Risk profile comparison

Broadcom faces significant sensitivity to the capital spending of its largest customers, as 40% of revenue is tied to just five entities. Its global manufacturing footprint in China and Taiwan also exposes it to geopolitical tensions and trade tariffs. Furthermore, if the current build-out of artificial intelligence infrastructure slows down, the company might struggle to maintain its recent growth rates.

ON Semiconductor is heavily concentrated in the automotive and industrial sectors, making it vulnerable to cyclical downturns in those specific markets. The acquisition of Synaptics also introduces integration risks that could impact operational performance if synergies are not achieved. The company must also compete against large rivals like Texas Instruments and STMicroelectronics in a crowded sensing market.

Valuation comparison

While Broadcom carries a much higher P/S ratio than its peer, ON Semiconductor currently offers a slightly lower Forward P/E based on future earnings estimates.

Metric Broadcom ON Semiconductor Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 31.5x 29.4x 36.4x P/S ratio 27.2x 5.9x 8.0x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

The comparison between Broadcom and ON Semiconductor centers on the specific semiconductor risk profile that investors may prefer in 2026. Broadcom benefits from robust segments of the chip market, particularly artificial intelligence and data-center demand, which contribute to substantial profits and cash flow. In contrast, ON Semiconductor represents a more cyclical recovery opportunity, with its performance closely linked to the automotive and industrial sectors, as well as the pending Synaptics acquisition.

Broadcom’s primary strengths are its earnings power, profit margins, and cash generation. In fiscal 2025, Broadcom’s revenue grew nearly 24%, with a net margin of about 36% and free cash flow of $26.9 billion. Onsemi’s revenue declined by about 15%, and its GAAP net margin was approximately 2%, reflecting the impact of special items. Despite this, onsemi generated $1.4 billion in free cash flow and remains fundamentally sound and is awaiting improvement in its end markets.

However, Broadcom’s strengths are well known, and its shares already trade at a premium due to AI and data-center exposure, which limits upside if growth slows. Still, Broadcom appears to be the stronger 2026 option for investors focused on current earnings and cash flow. ON Semiconductor, on the other hand, may appeal more to investors willing to wait for a recovery in automotive and industrial chip demand.



Should you buy stock in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $400,101!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,212,683!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 911% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 2, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool recommends ON Semiconductor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.