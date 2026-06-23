Broadcom Stock Drops After Strong Earnings -- Time to Buy?

Key Points

Disappointing guidance on revenue and gross margin led to the sell-off.

Is this a buying opportunity?

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

Few artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor stocks have had a better run than Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) during this current bull market. The stock has posted an average annualized return of 67% over the past three years, which stacks up favorably with Nvidia, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, and other leading chipmakers.

Broadcom stock dropped about 15% in the first quarter due to its high valuation and concerns about margin compression heading into the year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

But since April, it spiked 55% to reach $481 per share on June 2, leading up to the second-quarter earnings release on June 3. But since then, the stock has plummeted 21% to $380 as of June 23.

Shares fell despite a strong earnings report that saw sales surge 48% year over year to a record $22.2 billion. Its AI chip revenue jumped 143% to $10.8 billion, driven by demand for AI accelerators and AI computing. That AI revenue is anticipated to rise 200% in the fiscal third quarter to $16 billion.

It raises the question: Why has Broadcom's stock tanked since earnings were released?

Is Broadcom stock a buying opportunity?

Often, when there's a sell-off like this for a high-performing company, investors are taking profits after a big run when the valuation has skyrocketed. Broadcom stock had risen 55% in two months leading up to the fiscal second-quarter earnings release, and its price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) had spiked to 81, up from 69 in late January.

There were also some concerns that its AI semiconductor revenue projections for the third quarter missed analysts' estimates. The 200% increase to $16 billion was apparently not enough, as analysts had expected $17 billion.

In addition, Broadcom guided for slightly lower margins in the third quarter, with the gross margin targeted at 74%, down from 77% in the second quarter, as management said on the second-quarter earnings call. And the quarter's margin was also down year over year.

This is mainly due to a changing product mix, as lower-margin but faster-growing AI chips make up a larger portion of overall revenue. So Broadcom is bringing in tons more revenue, but at slightly lower margins, which will eventually find its level.

The broader concern is valuation: when a stock trades at such high multiples, compressed margins become a bigger issue and make it harder to justify them.

But in the long term, Broadcom stock has a low five-year price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio of 0.68, indicating it is a value stock based on its earnings expectations. And in the nearer term, its forward P/E during this sell-off has dropped to a more reasonable 32, from 37 a few months ago.

Ultimately, this sell-off creates a great opportunity to buy one of the leading AI stocks at a discount.

Should you buy stock in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $393,037!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,280,627!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2026.

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.