BRO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.14, changing hands as high as $64.44 per share. Brown & Brown Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRO's low point in its 52 week range is $52.91 per share, with $74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.16. The BRO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

