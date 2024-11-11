BRKR Stock Declines Despite Launching EpicIF Technology for CellScape

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently announced a new technology, EpicIF (Enhanced photobleaching in cyclic immunofluorescence), to further enhance the CellScape Precise Spatial Proteomics platform for highly multiplexed immunofluorescence (IF).

The new technology is likely to enhance the CellScape platform by expanding antibody compatibility and doubling throughput while maintaining tissue integrity and lack of cross-reactivity.

Likely Trend of BRKR Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company moved nearly 4.6% south to $57.73 at Friday’s close. In the year-to-date period, BRKR shares have plunged 21.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 4%. The S&P 500 increased 26.1% in the same time frame.

Meanwhile, BRKR currently has a market capitalization of $8.8 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on BRKR’s CellScape Precise Spatial Proteomics Platform

Launched in 2022, The CellScape Spatial Proteomics Platform is an advanced platform designed to analyze protein expression within cellular contexts, offering high-resolution insights into spatial proteomics.

This platform allows researchers to precisely map proteins in tissue samples, which can reveal cell-specific protein patterns, interactions, and functions within complex tissue architectures. By combining spatial information with proteomic data, CellScape enhances understanding of cellular behavior and disease mechanisms, facilitating breakthroughs in cancer research, drug discovery, and personalized medicine.

CellScape captures minute morphological characteristics and the full range of protein expression in a biological sample, from the least to the most abundant. The platform also utilizes directly-labeled primary antibodies, enabling a robust and modular chemistry that allows researchers to build assays by combining panels and/or individual markers, even after the conclusion of an experimental run.

More on BRKR’s EpicIF Technology

With the new EpicIF technology, Bruker further advanced CellScape chemistry by expanding the range of compatible commercially available fluorophore-conjugated antibodies by nearly 10-fold, simplifying assay development and increasing throughput by up to two-fold.

EpicIF enhances photobleaching efficacy by combining a proprietary reagent with visible light to gently erase fluorescence signals from nearly any fluorophore. Like the prior version, the epitopes are preserved while maintaining tissue integrity.

EpicIF is supported by the concurrent release of new software, CellScape Navigator, which introduces a more intuitive user interface and easy experiment setup. EpicIF and CellScape Navigator will likely be available as upgrades to current CellScape instruments.

Favorable Industry Prospects for BRKR

Per a reportby Grand View Research, the global spatial proteomics market size was valued at $77.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024-2030.

The market has seen significant growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for in-depth protein analysis. One of the primary drivers is the rapid development of advanced imaging and mass spectrometry techniques that enable the visualization and quantification of proteins within their native tissue environments.

Bruker’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

BRKR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are AngioDynamics ANGO, Quest Diagnostics DGX and RadNet RDNT. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 31.71%.

AngioDynamics’ shares have lost 19.2% year to date against the industry’s6.1% growth.

Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.8%. DGX's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.3%.

Quest Diagnostics’ shares have risen 42% year to date compared with the industry's 14.9% growth.

RadNet’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 98.2%.

RDNT’s shares have soared 93.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 14.8% growth.

