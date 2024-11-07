BRKR Misses on Q3 Earnings, Cuts '24 View, Stock Up in Aftermarket

Bruker Corporation BRKR delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 60 cents for the third quarter of 2024, down 18.9% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%.

The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of purchased intangibles, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs, among others.

GAAP EPS was 27 cents compared with 60 cents in the year-ago period.

Following the earnings announcement, BRKR stock rose 1.7% in aftermarket trading yesterday.

BRKR’S Revenues in Detail

Bruker's third-quarter revenues were $864.4 million, up 16.4% year over year. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.

Excluding the positive impacts of 12.5% from acquisitions and a 0.7% positive impact of foreign currency rates, the company witnessed organic revenue growth of 3.1%.

On a geographic basis, the United States witnessed a 13.2% year-over-year rise in revenues to $239.0 million. Our model forecast for this region’s sales was $233.9 million.

Europe revenues increased 15.1% year over year to $290 million, while Asia Pacific revenues rose 14.4% to $262.4 million. Our model forecast for Europe and the Asia Pacific was $322.1 million and $267.7 million, respectively, for the third quarter.

The Other category’s revenues increased 44.8% year over year to $73 million. Our model’s projection was $26.9 million.

BRKR’s Segmental Analysis

Bruker reports results under two segments — BSI (comprising BioSpin, CALID and Nano) and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (“BEST”).

Revenues in the BSI segment rose 18.2% to $799.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Within the segment, BioSpin Group’s revenues surged 17.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $233 million. Our model’s projected revenues for the segment were $247.3 million. BioSpin’s organic revenues were up in the low double-digit percentage range, driven by strength in magnetic resonance and services businesses.

CALID’s revenues rose 16.8% year over year to $279.4 million. CALID’s organic revenues declined by a low single-digit percentage, as strong performance from the MALDI Biotyper and applied mass spectrometry businesses was more than offset by softness in biopharma. Our model forecast was $280.8 million.

Revenues from the NANO group climbed 20.3% to $287.1 million. Our model projected revenues of $260.8 million for this segment.

NANO’s organic revenues grew in the middle teens, with strong revenue growth in industrial research and semiconductor metrology bolstered by the AI megatrend.

The BEST segment’s revenues were $68.7 million, down 2.7% year over year. Revenues fell short of our model’s projection of $77.3 million.

Bruker’s Margin Trend

Bruker’s gross profit rose 9.4% to $418.6 million. The gross margin contracted 308 basis points (bps) to 48.4% on a 23.8% rise in costs.

SG&A expenses rose 30.2% to $229.9 million. R&D expenses went up 37.6% year over year to $98.1 million. Adjusted operating expenses of $328.0 million increased 32.2% year over year.

The adjusted operating profit was $90.8 million, down 32.7% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The adjusted operating margin contracted 766 bps to 10.5%.

Financial Position

Bruker exited the third quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $148.1 million compared with $169.7 million at the end of the second quarter.

The total long-term debt (including the current portion) at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $2.26 billion, up from $1.16 billion at second-quarter end.

The cumulative net cash flow from operating activities was $61.3 million compared with $144.6 million during last year’s comparable period.

2024 Guidance

Bruker lowered its 2024 outlook.

For the full year, the company now expects revenues in the range of $3.34 to $3.37 (down from the previously guided range of $3.38-$3.44 billion). The updated guidance indicates year-over-year revenue growth of 12.5%-13.5% on a reported basis (previously 14%-16%).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.39 billion.

BRKR expects its 2024 adjusted EPS in the range of $2.36-$2.41 (earlier $2.59-$2.64). The consensus estimate for EPS is pegged at $2.61.

Our Take

Bruker ended the third quarter of 2024 with lower-than-expected results, wherein both revenue and earnings missed estimates. On a positive note, organic revenue growth for its BSI business was above market expectations. Despite delayed recoveries in biopharma and China demand, Bruker’s orders for its differentiated post-genomic, multi-omics, cleantech, semicon tools and infectious disease diagnostic solutions are gradually improving.

In the first half of the year, Bruker completed three strategic acquisitions that significantly accelerated its portfolio transformation and market expansion into spatial biology, molecular diagnostics and laboratory automation.

The company’s lowered forecast for 2024 does not bode well for the stock. Meanwhile, the contraction of both margins in the quarter adds to the worry.

BRKR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BRKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

