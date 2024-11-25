Brixton Metals Closes Private Placement Successfully

Brixton Metals (TSE:BBB) has released an update.

Brixton Metals successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising nearly $6 million by issuing over 66 million flow-through units. The proceeds will be used for flow-through mining and critical mineral expenditures, indicating a strategic focus on enhancing their mineral exploration activities.

