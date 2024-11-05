Britvic Sees Voting Rights Shift by Goldman Sachs

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has adjusted its holdings in Britvic plc, revealing a decrease in its voting rights from 6.04% to 5.29%. The acquisition or disposal of these voting rights took place on October 31, 2024, affecting the market perception of Britvic’s shares. This change in voting power highlights ongoing strategic decisions by major investors in the beverage company.

