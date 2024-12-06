Britvic Engages Employees with Share Incentive Plan

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.
Britvic plc has allocated 314,831 shares at 1,280.273 pence each to participants of its Share Incentive Plan, including top executives Simon Litherland and Rebecca Napier, who received 281 shares each. This move reflects Britvic’s strategy to engage employees through equity participation, potentially influencing investor interest and market performance.
