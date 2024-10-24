British Smaller Companies VCT2 Launches New Share Offers

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (GB:BSC) has released an update.

British Smaller Companies VCT and VCT2 have launched new share offers aiming to raise up to £50 million, with the potential for an additional £25 million through prospectus offers. These offers, available for the 2024/25 tax year, are open for application until March 28, 2025, unless fully subscribed earlier. Investors can access the prospectus and application forms through the company’s website.

