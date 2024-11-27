British Land to List New Shares on LSE

British Land Company plc (GB:BLND) has released an update.

British Land Company plc has announced the upcoming admission of 137,261 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, following a successful Placing, Retail Offer, and Directors’ Subscription. This move is set to enhance the company’s market presence and the shares will be fully paid and aligned with existing ones upon issuance.

