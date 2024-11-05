News & Insights

British American Tobacco Executives Boost Shareholdings

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco has reported significant share acquisitions by key executives, as they reinvested their dividend incomes through a share plan. Notable figures such as Michael Dijanosic and David Waterfield participated in these transactions, reflecting confidence in the company’s future. The shares were acquired on the London Stock Exchange, highlighting the strategic financial moves within the company’s leadership.

