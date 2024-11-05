British American Tobacco Executives Acquire Shares

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.
British American Tobacco’s top executives, including CEO Tadeu Marroco and COO Johan Vandermeulen, have acquired shares through the reinvestment of dividend income as part of the company’s Share Incentive Plan. The transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflect ongoing engagement of leadership in the company’s financial strategy, potentially signaling confidence in its future performance.
