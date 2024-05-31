British American Tobacco Advances Share Buyback

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco PLC has actively executed its share buyback program, purchasing 41,889 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 2356.00p to 2391.00p, with plans to cancel the acquired shares. This move will leave the company with 2,222,780,826 shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, and holding 133,277,831 shares in treasury. Shareholders are reminded to report any changes in their interest in line with FCA rules.

