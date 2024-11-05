News & Insights

Bristow Group Increases 2024 EBITDA Outlook Amid Growth

November 05, 2024 — 04:53 pm EST

Bristow Group ( (VTOL) ) has shared an update.

Bristow Group reported a solid performance for Q3 2024 with net income of $28.2 million on revenues of $356.4 million. The company raised its full-year Adjusted EBITDA outlook to $220-$230 million, reflecting growth in its government services and offshore energy sectors. Despite higher operating expenses due to personnel costs and maintenance, Bristow remains optimistic about its multi-year growth cycle, citing favorable industry conditions and an opportunity to optimize its contract portfolio.

