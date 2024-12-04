Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), headquartered in New York and with a market cap of $121.6 billion, is a global leader in biopharmaceutical innovation. Known for its expertise in developing life-saving therapies across oncology, immunology, cardiovascular, and hematology, Bristol-Myers Squibb plays a critical role in advancing healthcare, improving patient outcomes, and driving medical progress worldwide.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are described as “large-cap stocks,” Bristol-Myers Squibb fits this category. As a global biopharma leader, Bristol-Myers Squibb focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicines that address serious diseases. With a robust portfolio of life-saving therapies and a presence in markets worldwide, the company has solidified its position as a key player in advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes globally.
The biopharma giant has fallen 3.9% from its 52-week high of $61.08, which it hit on Nov. 11. However, shares of BMY are up 16.2% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 13.7% gain during the same time frame.
In the long term, BMY has achieved a 14.4% gain on a YTD basis and a 17.2% increase over the past 52 weeks. By comparison, the NASX has risen 29.8% in 2024 and 36.2% over the same period.
To confirm the recent bullish trend, BMY has traded above its 50-day moving average since mid-July and above its 200-day moving average since August.
On Oct. 31, Bristol-Myers Squibb's shares gained over 5% following a strong Q3 earnings report. The company posted revenues of $11.9 billion, reflecting 8% growth. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.80, impacted by a charge related to acquired IPRD and licensing income. Notably, BMY secured U.S. approval for Cobenfy, a groundbreaking treatment for schizophrenia, marking a significant milestone in mental health therapeutics.
BMY raised its 2024 revenue growth guidance to approximately 5% and adjusted its non-GAAP EPS forecast to a range of $0.75 to $0.95.
Its rival AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has outperformed BMY, demonstrating resilience with a 17.1% on a YTD basis increase and impressive 26.6% gains over the past 52 weeks.
Wall Street analysts maintain a cautious outlook on BMY’s prospects. Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Hold,” with a mean price target of $58.24, suggesting the stock is currently trading at a premium.On the date of publication, Rashmi Kumari did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.