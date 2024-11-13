News & Insights

Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare S.p.A. Reports 2024 Financials

November 13, 2024 — 11:19 am EST

Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare S.p.A. (IT:BRI) has released an update.

Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare S.p.A. reported a stable gross operating margin of 2.3 million euros for the first nine months of 2024, while the overall result attributable to the Group showed a loss of 3.9 million euros. The company continues to advance its real estate and hotel projects, maintaining financial balance despite some cost increases.

