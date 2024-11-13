Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare S.p.A. Reports 2024 Financials

Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare S.p.A. (IT:BRI) has released an update.

Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare S.p.A. reported a stable gross operating margin of 2.3 million euros for the first nine months of 2024, while the overall result attributable to the Group showed a loss of 3.9 million euros. The company continues to advance its real estate and hotel projects, maintaining financial balance despite some cost increases.

For further insights into IT:BRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.