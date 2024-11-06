News & Insights

Brink’s Company Sees Strong Growth Amid Challenges

November 06, 2024 — 08:07 am EST

Brink’s Company ( (BCO) ) has shared an update.

The Brink’s Company reported a robust 26% organic growth in its ATM managed services and digital retail solutions, despite challenges such as a strong US dollar and market headwinds affecting global services. These high-margin segments now contribute significantly to the company’s revenue, expected to sustain over 20% growth in 2024. While profits were impacted by a substantial security loss, improved capital efficiency and working capital management have enhanced cash generation. The company is investing in technology to further boost growth and shareholder value.

