Brinks (BCO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.23, changing hands as high as $71.07 per share. Brinks Co shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BCO's low point in its 52 week range is $52.625 per share, with $77.4722 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.17.
