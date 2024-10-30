News & Insights

Brinker reports Q1 EPS 95c, consensus 68c

October 30, 2024 — 06:26 am EDT

Reports Q1 revenue $1.14B, consensus $1.1B. Reports Q1 comparable restaurant sales up 13%. “Great food, with great service at industry leading value is driving strong Chili’s sales and traffic,” said president and CEO, Kevin Hochman, “Our continued success proves the importance of listening to our guests & team members and delivering on the critical things important to them.”

