Brinker price target raised to $115 from $100 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Eric Gonzalez raised the firm’s price target on Brinker (EAT) to $115 from $100 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Brinker’s Q1 results included adjusted EPS, EBTIDA, and same-store sales growth in excess of consensus forecasts. The company’s current same-store sales momentum and stronger than expected profitability during Q1 2025 necessitated a significant increase in Brinker’s full-year revenue/EPS outlook. KeyBanc believes Brinker continues to make the right strategic choices for the long-term viability of the business, which have only started to deliver more material earnings upside.

