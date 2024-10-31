Brinker price target raised to $115 from $100 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Eric Gonzalez raised the firm’s price target on Brinker (EAT) to $115 from $100 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Brinker’s Q1 results included adjusted EPS, EBTIDA, and same-store sales growth in excess of consensus forecasts. The company’s current same-store sales momentum and stronger than expected profitability during Q1 2025 necessitated a significant increase in Brinker’s full-year revenue/EPS outlook. KeyBanc believes Brinker continues to make the right strategic choices for the long-term viability of the business, which have only started to deliver more material earnings upside.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.