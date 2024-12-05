Brinker initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Brinker (EAT) with a Buy rating and $150 price target The firm says Brinker its top idea among the casual diners. While some investors worry about the sustainability of accelerated growth momentum at the Chili’s concept, new management has made meaningful fundamental changes to drive a lasting brand transformation, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the market is still underappreciating the degree of Chili’s reshaping the new management has done over the last few years.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on EAT:
- Brinker price target raised to $138 from $129 at BofA
- Brinker appoints Wesley as VP of Marketing for Maggiano’s Little Italy
- Brinker CEO: More changes are ahead of us than behind us
- Brinker International Introduces New Executive and Stock Plans
- Brinker price target raised to $97 from $62 at Piper Sandler
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.