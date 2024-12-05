Brinker initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Brinker (EAT) with a Buy rating and $150 price target The firm says Brinker its top idea among the casual diners. While some investors worry about the sustainability of accelerated growth momentum at the Chili’s concept, new management has made meaningful fundamental changes to drive a lasting brand transformation, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the market is still underappreciating the degree of Chili’s reshaping the new management has done over the last few years.

