BrightView price target raised to $20 from $18 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital raised the firm’s price target on BrightView (BV) to $20 from $18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s in-line Q4 results and initial FY25 guidance, noting that it continues to benefit from its “One BrightView” strategic transformation, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Although the stock declined after earnings due to elevated expectations into the print, the firm was encouraged that BrightView expects to return to positive landscaping revenue growth in FY25 with continued segment margin expansion, Loop added.

