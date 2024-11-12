News & Insights

Stocks

Brightstar Resources Kicks Off Drilling at Montague Gold Project

November 12, 2024 — 05:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Brightstar Resources Limited has started a 6,000-meter drilling program at the Montague East Gold Project in Western Australia, aiming to expand resources at the Montague-Boulder and Whistler deposits. The project, which boasts a combined gold resource of 283,000 ounces, is part of Brightstar’s broader strategy to build a significant gold mining business in the region. The drilling is expected to be completed in four weeks, after which the focus will shift to another site pending a merger.

For further insights into AU:BTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.