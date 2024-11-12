Brightstar Resources Kicks Off Drilling at Montague Gold Project

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.
Brightstar Resources Limited has started a 6,000-meter drilling program at the Montague East Gold Project in Western Australia, aiming to expand resources at the Montague-Boulder and Whistler deposits. The project, which boasts a combined gold resource of 283,000 ounces, is part of Brightstar’s broader strategy to build a significant gold mining business in the region. The drilling is expected to be completed in four weeks, after which the focus will shift to another site pending a merger.
