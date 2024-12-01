News & Insights

Brightstar Completes Acquisition of Alto Metals

December 01, 2024 — 11:27 pm EST

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Alto Metals Limited’s shareholders will receive four shares in Brightstar Resources Limited for each Alto share they own, as the scheme of arrangement for Brightstar’s acquisition of Alto is now legally effective. Alto’s shares will cease trading on the ASX, with the full implementation of the scheme expected by December 9, 2024. This strategic move highlights the dynamic changes in the resource sector, presenting potential opportunities for investors monitoring these companies.

