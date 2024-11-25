Brightcove downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt downgraded Brightcove (BCOV) to Neutral from Buy with a $4.45 price target after the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Bending Spoons in an all-cash transaction valued at $233M or $4.45 per share.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BCOV:
- Brightcove to be acquired by Bending Spoons for $4.45 per share in cash
- Brightcove upgraded to Buy from Hold at Lake Street
- Brightcove Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Brightcove reports Q3 adjusted EPS 2c, two estimates (4c)
- Brightcove sees Q4 EPS (4c)-(1c), two estimates (3c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.