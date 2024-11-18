Bright Horizons upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber upgraded Bright Horizons (BFAM) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $125, down from $137. The stock has been weak since the Q3 earnings report, as while beating expectations management cited slightly slowing sales growth which could impede margin expansion, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Investors have asked about the potential Trump impact, though the positives of increased tax credits outweigh negatives from limited immigration impacting hiring trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO acknowledges the concerns and slightly reduced estimates, but believes the recent selloff provides an attractive entry point.
- Bright Horizons price target raised to $108 from $100 at Morgan Stanley
- Bright Horizons price target raised to $140 from $131 at Baird
- Bright Horizons Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings
- Bright Horizons reports Q3 EPS $1.11, consensus $1.06
- Bright Horizons sees FY24 EPS $3.37-$3.42, consensus $3.36
