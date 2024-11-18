News & Insights

Stocks
BFAM

Bright Horizons upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital

November 18, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber upgraded Bright Horizons (BFAM) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $125, down from $137. The stock has been weak since the Q3 earnings report, as while beating expectations management cited slightly slowing sales growth which could impede margin expansion, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Investors have asked about the potential Trump impact, though the positives of increased tax credits outweigh negatives from limited immigration impacting hiring trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO acknowledges the concerns and slightly reduced estimates, but believes the recent selloff provides an attractive entry point.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BFAM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BFAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.