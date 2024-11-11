News & Insights

Bridger Aerospace reports Q3 EPS 31c, consensus 46c

November 11, 2024 — 04:25 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $64.5M, consensus $57.5M.”Bridger’s Super Scooper fleet was in strong demand during the 2024 wildfire season, driving record revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter,” commented Sam Davis, Bridger’s Chief Executive Officer. “This strong performance of our six Super Scoopers and six Air Attack aircraft during the 2024 wildfire season validates our business model and, with some of our aircraft still deployed, positions us for a record year, including an approximate doubling of Adjusted EBITDA from 2023 and the generation of positive free cash flow after maintenance capital expenditures and debt service.” Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased approximately 20% to $64.5 million from $53.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 benefitted from higher flight revenue as well as approximately $2.2 million related to return-to-service work performed on the four Spanish Super Scoopers as part of our partnership agreement with MAB Funding LLC and approximately $1.6 million from the Company’s June acquisition of FMS.

