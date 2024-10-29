Bridgeline Digital’s HawkSearch selected by distributor of tools, supplies

Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) announced that a leading distributor of fasteners, tools, maintenance, shop, and industrial supplies has selected HawkSearch to enhance their on-site search capabilities. The distributor will leverage HawkSearch to optimize their customer experience and product discovery on the Optimizely platform. The solution will address common challenges and use cases for complex part number searches as well as dimensional products with data discrepancies in unit of measure. They will also utilize HawkSearch’s merchandising features including Instant Engage, boost and bury rules, machine learning multipliers, product recommendations, campaigns, as well as entitlements and Visitor Targets for their multiple branch locations.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BLIN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.