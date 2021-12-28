BridgeBio (BBIO) Tumbles on Cardiomyopathy Candidate Failure

BridgeBio Pharma BBIO announced dismal top-line data from part A of a two-part ongoing phase III study — ATTRibute-CM — evaluating its lead pipeline candidate, acoramidis, for the treatment of symptomatic transthyretin (TTR) amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). Data from the study demonstrated that after 12 months of treatment with acoramidis, the candidate failed to meet the study’s primary endpoint of improvement in the six-minute walk distance (6MWD) test relative to placebo.

The treatment with acoramidis achieved a mean decline of 9 meters in the 6MWD test versus 7 meters for placebo in symptomatic ATTR-CM patients.

BridgeBio had planned to file a regulatory application seeking approval for acoramidis as a potential treatment for symptomatic ATTR-CM in 2022, if the candidate achieved a highly statistically significant improvement in 6MWD scores versus placebo in part A of the ATTRibute-CM study. However, failure to achieve relative improvement in the 6MWD score over placebo will cause a significant delay in any regulatory submission for the candidate.

However, the candidate improved quality of life and also improved NT-proBNP and stabilized serum transthyretin (TTR) levels — biomarkers for increased risk of heart failure.

The independent data monitoring committee for the ATTRibute-CM study recommended the company to continue the study despite the unexpected performance of the six-minute walk test. The company and the committee believe that acoramidis holds potential to demonstrate improvement in all-cause mortality and cardiovascular hospitalizations after 30 months of treatment.

The company is now waiting for data from part B of the ATTRibute-CM study that will continue to evaluate the candidate in study participants for 30 months, including the 12 months of part A of the study. The primary endpoint of part B of the ATTRibute-CM study is to demonstrate benefit in change from baseline in hierarchical comparison including all-cause mortality and cardiovascular hospitalizations after 30 months.

The failure hurt investor sentiments badly as shares plunged almost 72% on Dec 27. In fact shares of BridgeBio have declined 84% so far this year compared with the industry’s decrease of 15.7%.

Apart from acoramidis, BridgeBio has three other promising candidates — encaleret, infigratinib and BBP-631 — in its pipeline in early to mid-stage clinical studies.

A phase IIb study is evaluating encaleret as a potential treatment for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1), a rare form of hypoparathyroidism caused by mutations in the CASR gene. Updated data from the study demonstrated that treatment with encaleret normalized mean blood calcium levels and 24-hour urine calcium excretion within five days. The company plans to initiate a phase III study to evaluate the candidate for ADH1 next year.

A mid-stage study is evaluating infigratinib in patients with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism. Initial data from the study is expected in the first half of 2022. In November, BridgeBio initiated a phase I/II study to evaluate its gene therapy candidate, BBP-631, as a potential treatment for congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a group of genetic disorders that affect the adrenal glands.

Data from the ongoing studies will be catalysts for BridgeBio’s stock in 2022.

