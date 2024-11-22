BridgeBio announces FDA approved Attruby for ATTR-CM patients

BridgeBio (BBIO) Pharma announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Attruby, an orally-administered near-complete stabilizer of Transthyretin, or TTR, for the treatment of adults with ATTR-CM to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization. The FDA approval is based on positive results seen in the ATTRibute-CM Phase 3 study, where Attruby significantly reduced death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization, and improved quality of life. “Attruby is the first and only approved product with a label specifying near-complete stabilization of TTR. Attruby was designed to mimic a naturally occurring ‘rescue mutation’ of the TTR gene that targets the root cause of ATTR-CM, destabilization of the native TTR tetramer. Through near-complete TTR stabilization, Attruby has been shown to preserve the native function of TTR as a transport protein of thyroxine and vitamin A and to demonstrate benefit on cardiovascular outcomes,” the company stated. BridgeBio submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency, with a decision expected in 2025. BridgeBio has granted exclusive rights to Bayer to commercialize acoramidis for ATTR-CM in Europe. “With the landmark approval of Attruby, we gain the ability to serve patients with ATTR-CM. I’m grateful to each trial participant, their families, and the physicians, scientists and our team at BridgeBio who made this possible. Our journey is not over as we look to pursue approvals globally, next in Europe, Japan, and Brazil, and to continue exploring the full potential of this treatment. I am thrilled to extend our mission of ‘putting patients first’ with this third FDA approval in less than 10 years,” said Neil Kumar, Ph.D., BridgeBio founder and CEO.

