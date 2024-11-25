News & Insights

Brickworks Limited Hosts 90th Annual General Meeting

November 25, 2024 — 06:54 pm EST

Brickworks Ltd (AU:BKW) has released an update.

Brickworks Limited held its 90th Annual General Meeting, chaired by Robert Millner, where the board and key executives engaged with shareholders, underscoring the company’s commitment to transparent governance and financial accountability. The event featured live discussions and was accessible both in-person and via webcast, highlighting Brickworks’ efforts to ensure shareholder participation and communication.

