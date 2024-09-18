BriaCell Says FDA Authorizes Expanded Access Policy For Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX, BCTXW, BCT.TO) announced Wednesday the U.S. FDA authorization of an Expanded Access Policy (EAP) to help metastatic breast cancer patients in need for novel treatments.

The EAP will provide access to potential lifesaving Bria-IMT to those cancer patients in need beyond the scope of BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial to receive treatment with the Bria-IMT regimen.

The FDA requires BriaCell to have an EAP, as a condition of granting BriaCell's Fast Track designation, and to help metastatic breast cancer patients in need of novel treatments.

