BriaCell says DSMB recommends continuation of Phase 3 study in MBC

BriaCell (BCTX) Therapeutics announces that the Data Safety Monitoring Board has completed its first review of safety events in patients enrolled in BriaCell’s pivotal randomized Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus an immune checkpoint inhibitor combination regimen. The DSMB issued a statement recommending continuation of the study in metastatic breast cancer patients. BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 study is currently being conducted under Fast Track Designation with the Food and Drug Administration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.