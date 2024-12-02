BriaCell says DSMB recommends continuation of Phase 3 study in MBC

BriaCell (BCTX) Therapeutics announces that the Data Safety Monitoring Board has completed its first review of safety events in patients enrolled in BriaCell’s pivotal randomized Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus an immune checkpoint inhibitor combination regimen. The DSMB issued a statement recommending continuation of the study in metastatic breast cancer patients. BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 study is currently being conducted under Fast Track Designation with the Food and Drug Administration.
