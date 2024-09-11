News & Insights

BriaCell Reports Positive OS Data Of Its Phase 2 Clinical Study Of Bria-IMT In Breast Cancer

September 11, 2024 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX, BCT.V) announced Wednesday positive overall survival data of its Phase 2 clinical study of Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor (CPI) in late stage metastatic breast cancer.

The median overall survival of 15.6 months is reported in Phase 2 Bria-IMT study patients treated in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor. The OS of 15.6 months compares favorably with 6.7-9.3 months reported for similar patients in the literature.

These patients are being treated with the same Bria-IMT formulation currently being used in BriaCell's ongoing Phase 3 pivotal study in metastatic breast cancer.

This represents a substantial improvement over BriaCell's 13.4 months median OS previously reported in December 2023.

The Phase 2 study enrolled 54 heavily pre-treated metastatic breast cancer patients who were treated with the Bria-IMT regimen and an immune checkpoint inhibitor. Of these 54 patients, 37 were treated with the Phase 3 formulation and 25 of these were treated post-COVID when full study activities resumed.

This data represents an additional six months of follow-up of the survival data presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December 2023.

