BriaCell Highlights Promising Breast Cancer Trial Results

November 26, 2024 — 08:48 am EST

November 26, 2024 — 08:48 am EST

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) has released an update.

BriaCell Therapeutics has announced promising results from their Phase 2 clinical trial, showcasing improved overall survival rates for metastatic breast cancer patients treated with their Bria-IMT™ combination therapy. The therapy demonstrated significant clinical benefits across various breast cancer subtypes, suggesting potential advancements in treatment options for this challenging condition.

