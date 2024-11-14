BRF S.A. Fiscal Council Reviews Financial Quarter

BRF SA (BRFS) has released an update.

BRF S.A. held an ordinary meeting of its Fiscal Council on November 12, 2024, to analyze and discuss the company’s quarterly financial information for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The meeting, attended by key company officials and representatives from Grant Thornton Auditores Independentes, concluded with the fiscal council acknowledging the financial report. These discussions are crucial for stakeholders monitoring BRF S.A.’s financial health and strategic decisions.

