BRF S.A. Expands in China with Factory Acquisition

November 20, 2024 — 11:29 am EST

BRF SA (BRFS) has released an update.

BRF S.A. is set to expand its global footprint by acquiring a processed foods factory in Henan Province, China, for $43 million. The facility, capable of producing 28,000 tons annually, could expand to 60,000 tons with further investment, promising significant job creation. This strategic move aligns with BRF’s growth ambitions in the Chinese market.

