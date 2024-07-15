BRF (BRFS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

BRF (BRFS) closed at $4.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

The chicken, beef and pork producer's stock has climbed by 19.31% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BRF in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.07, signifying a 170% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.55 billion, showing a 2.62% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.33 per share and a revenue of $10.4 billion, representing changes of +210% and +7.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BRF. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.07% higher. Right now, BRF possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, BRF is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.74. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.57 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that BRFS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

