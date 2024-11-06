Breville Group Reports Robust 2024 Financial Growth

Breville Group Limited (AU:BRG) has released an update.

Breville Group Limited reported consistent growth in its financial performance for 2024, with revenues surpassing $1.5 billion and an EBIT increase of 8%, despite macroeconomic challenges. Over the past five years, the company’s revenue and EBIT have grown at impressive compound rates, with a significant portion of sales occurring outside Australia. Additionally, the company boosted its investment in new product development and other growth initiatives, contributing to a net profit after tax increase of 7.5%.

