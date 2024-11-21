Brera Holdings announces screening of ‘The Amazing Adventures of Mr. Fenix’

Brera Holdings (BREA) announced the screening of The Amazing Adventures of Mr. Fenix at the OFFSIDE FOOTBALL FILM FESTIVAL 2024 in Milan. The event, held at Fabbrica Del Vapore on November 14, showcased the documentary, which chronicles the journey of the FENIX Trophy and its dedication to honoring grassroots football. Following the screening, a compelling discussion took place featuring FENIX Trophy co-founder Leonardo Aleotti, and the documentary’s director, Gigi Mammana. They explored the making of the film and the wider vision of the FENIX Trophy, offering insights into the significance of non-league and amateur football in preserving the cultural and community-driven aspects of the sport in a world increasingly dominated by commercialization. The documentary highlights the core values of the FENIX Trophy, a unique competition established in 2021 by Brera FC in Milan, led by Leonardo Aleotti and his father Alessandro Aleotti. This tournament stands apart by focusing on non-professional clubs with profound social, historical, and cultural importance, providing an alternative to the high-stakes, commercially driven tournaments that typically dominate European football.

