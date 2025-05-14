Breaking Down Zevra Therapeutics: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Zevra Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.83% from the previous average price target of $21.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Zevra Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00 Eddie Hickman Guggenheim Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Jason Butler Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $18.00 $17.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zevra Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zevra Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zevra Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zevra Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Zevra Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Zevra Therapeutics Better

Zevra Therapeutics Inc is a rare disease company combining science, data, and patient needs to create transformational therapies for diseases with limited or no treatment options. The company's mission is to bring life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases. With data-driven development and commercialization strategies, it is overcoming complex drug development challenges to make new therapies available to the rare disease community.

Zevra Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Zevra Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.79%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Zevra Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -296.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zevra Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -65.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -19.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zevra Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.52, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

