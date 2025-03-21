Breaking Down Y-mAbs Therapeutics: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $14.2, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average represents a 21.11% decrease from the previous average price target of $18.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Y-mAbs Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $12.00 $22.00 Alec Stranahan B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Nicole Germino Truist Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $21.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $7.00 $11.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Y-mAbs Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Y-mAbs Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Y-mAbs Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. DANYELZA, is the first FDA-approved product of the company which is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin G, subtype 1k, or IgG1k, monoclonal antibody or mAb that targets ganglioside GD2, which is expressed in various neuroectoderm-derived tumors and sarcomas.

Understanding the Numbers: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Y-mAbs Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.41% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -25.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Y-mAbs Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.36%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -5.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Y-mAbs Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

