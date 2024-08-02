Breaking Down Vir Biotechnology: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $65.33, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a 2.08% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $64.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Vir Biotechnology among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $28.00 $27.00 Michelle Gilson Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $12.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $19.00 $15.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Vir Biotechnology. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vir Biotechnology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Vir Biotechnology's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Vir Biotechnology's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Vir Biotechnology's Background

Vir Biotechnology Inc is an immunology company focused on combining cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases and other serious conditions, including viral-associated diseases. Through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions, it has four technology platforms, focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid, or siRNA. The company's pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B, HBV, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus, HIV, and tuberculosis, or TB. Its revenue sources are collaboration revenue, contract revenue, grant revenue, and license revenue.

Breaking Down Vir Biotechnology's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Vir Biotechnology displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vir Biotechnology's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -127.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vir Biotechnology's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.16%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

