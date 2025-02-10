Breaking Down Viasat: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Viasat, revealing an average target of $14.75, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has decreased by 32.95% from the previous average price target of $22.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Viasat is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Noel Parks Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $26.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $24.00

Delving into Viasat's Background

Viasat Inc provides bandwidth technologies and services in three segments: satellite services: which provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services to consumers, enterprises, and commercial airlines; commercial networks: which develops end-to-end communication and connectivity systems; and government systems: which produces network-centric Internet Protocol-based secure government communication systems. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, it also has its presence in non U.S. countries.

Viasat: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Viasat's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.42%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Viasat's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viasat's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Viasat's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.88. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

