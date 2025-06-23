Breaking Down Sunstone Hotel Invts: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Sunstone Hotel Invts, presenting an average target of $8.6, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 20.0%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sunstone Hotel Invts by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Underweight $8.00 - Duane Pfenningwerth Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Duane Pfenningwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $10.00 $12.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $7.00 $9.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Hold $8.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sunstone Hotel Invts. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sunstone Hotel Invts compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sunstone Hotel Invts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sunstone Hotel Invts's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Sunstone Hotel Invts's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Sunstone Hotel Invts: A Closer Look

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, and renovates the full-service hotel and select-service hotel properties across various states in the United States. Its firm's portfolio consists upper upscale and luxury hotels located in convention, resort destination and urban markets. Its majority of the hotels operate under a brand owned by Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Four Seasons or Montage. It operates geographically in Califiornia which generates the majority of its revenue; Florida; and Hawaii. The company's sole source of income is hotel revenue from its hotel ownership segment.

Financial Milestones: Sunstone Hotel Invts's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sunstone Hotel Invts's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sunstone Hotel Invts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunstone Hotel Invts's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.47.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

