Breaking Down Root: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Root and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $126.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $97.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $89.80, the current average has increased by 40.76%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Root. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |-----------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Thomas McJoynt-Griffith|Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Outperform | $150.00|$90.00 | |Yaron Kinar |Jefferies |Raises |Buy | $150.00|$115.00 | |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $105.00|$97.00 | |Brian Meredith |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $130.00|$67.00 | |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $97.00|$80.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Root. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Root compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Root's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Root

Root Inc develops and launches a direct-to-consumer personal automobile insurance and mobile technology company. It generates revenue from the sales of auto insurance policies within the United States.

Financial Insights: Root

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Root displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 67.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Root's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Root's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.46%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.98, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

