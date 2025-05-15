Breaking Down Riskified: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Riskified (NYSE:RSKD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Riskified, revealing an average target of $6.18, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $4.50. Marking an increase of 4.22%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $5.93.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Riskified is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $5.75 $5.50 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $6.00 $7.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $4.50 $4.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $7.00 $6.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $7.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Riskified. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Riskified compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Riskified compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Riskified's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Riskified's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd has built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. It generates revenue by granting merchants access to its eCommerce risk management platform and reviewing and approving eCommerce transactions for legitimacy. Its merchants include some of the ecommerce brands including Wayfair, Lastminute.com, SHEIN, and Macy's. Its merchants operate in a variety of verticals, including Payments, Money Transfer & Crypto, Tickets & Travel, Electronics, Home, Fashion & Luxury Goods, General Retail and Food. The company derived maximum revenue from Israel.

Riskified's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Riskified's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Riskified's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Riskified's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.05%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riskified's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.82%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Riskified's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

