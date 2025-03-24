Breaking Down Plug Power: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 5 3 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 4 3 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Plug Power, revealing an average target of $1.91, a high estimate of $3.00, and a low estimate of $1.00. Experiencing a 24.21% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $2.52.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Plug Power. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $1.75 $2.50 Arthur Sitbon Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $1.60 $1.75 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $1.25 $2.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $1.50 $2.00 Ryan Pfingst B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $3.00 $4.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $1.10 $1.40 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $1.80 $2.50 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $1.40 $1.60 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $3.00 $5.00 Tom Curran Seaport Global Announces Sell $1.00 - Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $2.50 $2.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Plug Power. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Plug Power compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Plug Power's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Plug Power's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Plug Power

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem—from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation. The company plans to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple end markets, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

Key Indicators: Plug Power's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Plug Power's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -13.81%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Plug Power's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -697.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plug Power's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -56.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -32.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Plug Power's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.62, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

