Breaking Down Planet Labs: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Planet Labs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $7.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $8.50 and a low estimate of $3.50. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.72% increase from the previous average price target of $6.38.

The standing of Planet Labs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Canfield Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $8.50 $6.30 Jason Gursky Citigroup Raises Buy $7.00 $5.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $7.00 $5.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $3.50 $6.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Planet Labs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Planet Labs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Planet Labs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Planet Labs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Planet Labs PBC is an Earth-imaging company. It uses space to help life on Earth by imaging the world every day and making change visible, accessible, and actionable. Its platform includes imagery, insights, and machine learning that empower companies, governments, and communities around the world to make timely decisions about the evolving world. Its solutions are Broad Area Management. Its products are Planet Monitoring, Planet Tasking, Planet Analytic Feeds, Planetary Variables, Planet Basemaps, Planet Insights, and Platform Pricing. The group provides solutions to the Agriculture Science Program, Energy & Infrastructure, Forestry & Land Use, Mapping, Sustainability, Maritime, Civil Government, U.S. State and Local, Europe, Planet Federal, Defense & Intelligence, and Armed Services.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Planet Labs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.64% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Planet Labs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Planet Labs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Planet Labs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Planet Labs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform

